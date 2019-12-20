Mat Sabu: Muslim-majority nations becoming self-reliant in defence tech

Mohamad said that preparing for a so-called 'Future War' is essential for the sovereignty of Muslim nations. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Predominantly Muslim nations are beginning to pursue defence self-reliance instead of being a net importer of defence equipment, Mohamad Sabu said today.

Speaking at his plenary session at the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 (KL Summit), the defence minister said he could sense his fellow Muslim brothers’ determination in charting their own path of self defence — adding that the summit is the best place to explore defence cooperation.

“Many Muslim countries are known as importers of defence equipment. But now, more than ever, we could feel the determination among many Muslim countries (including our brothers who are present here today) that are in the pursuit of defence self-reliance.

“Regarding defence self-reliance, we all know that scientific and technological competence of a country strongly contributes to its defence capability and economic power.

“This summit is the best platform for all of us to explore further the possibility of collaboration among each other in developing a more comprehensive method in revitalising defence and security based on Islamic principles,” said Mohamad, also known as Mat Sabu.

Furthermore, he said that preparing for a so-called “Future War” is essential for the sovereignty of Muslim nations.

Mohamad noted that the dynamics of future war will be influenced by the uncertain security environment and upcoming global trends.

He said Malaysia and other Muslim-majority nations must be ready to go against advanced unmanned and autonomous systems with the battlefield changing to a hybrid warfare employing conventional military force supported by irregular and cyber warfare tactics.

“In fighting hybrid warfare, we should strengthen our Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA), repurpose the current force to increase preparedness against malicious cyber threats, and form a new Cyber Electromagnetic Command.

“We must embrace the advancement of technologies that goes along with the Industrial Revolution 4.0 such as artificial intelligence and internet of things.

“Future war requires future defence. Future defence capabilities include unmanned and autonomous air, space, and land systems. We must be ahead in C4ISRT (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Targeting) in defending peace and security,” said Mohamad.

Furthermore, he urged utilisation of high-tech sensors and systems instead of deploying boots on the ground.

A small yet effective force must be equipped with the latest knowledge and expertise, modern weapons and communication system with better mobility and protection to better prepare for future war.

The defence minister added investments in machine, method and manpower are critical to prepare for future defence.

“This reflects the importance of having a balanced trilogy of ‘man’, ‘machine’ and ‘method’ for highly advanced technology to take off. In defence, specifically, not only advanced equipment is needed, superior methods and human resources also must be rightly prepared,” said Mohamad.



