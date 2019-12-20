Lorry driver nabbed in Sitiawan after threatening police with parang

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the drama unfolded when policemen on motorcycle patrol came across a man who was trying to steal iron products in Manjung. — AFP pic

LUMUT, Dec 20 — A lorry driver was arrested after he threatened policemen with a parang following a three-kilometre chase which ended in Sitiawan yesterday.

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the drama unfolded when policemen on motorcycle patrol came across a man who was trying to steal iron products at a restaurant in Seri Manjung, Manjung at about 5am.

The policemen gave chase when the suspect, in his 40s, fled in his lorry, he said when contacted today.

“When cornered in Sitiawan, the suspect drew out a parang but was overpowered by the policemen,” he said.

Nor Omar said a urine test conducted on the suspect for drug use turned up negative.

The suspect has been remanded for two days, he said. — Bernama