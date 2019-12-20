Ipoh couple claims trial to trafficking Indonesian maid

Judge Azman allowed the two accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety each, with a condition that both the accused report to the nearest police station every two weeks. — AFP pic

IPOH, Dec 20 — A married couple pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today, to trafficking their Indonesian maid for the purpose of exploitation through forced labour for over eight years.

The accused J. Jayamalar, 36, and her husband, V. Chandru, 35, entered the plea after the charges were read out separately to them before Judge Azman Abu Hassan.

Jayamalar, a housewife, was charged with two counts of trafficking the 29-year-old victim for the purpose of exploitation by use of force and inflicting serious injuries at a house in Taman Kledang Emas here, between 2011 and October 20 this year.

Jayamalar was charged under Section 13 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007, which carries a minimum jail term of three years but not exceeding 20 years and liable to a fine, if convicted.

She was also charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine if convicted, for voluntary causing grievous hurt.

Meanwhile, Chandru was charged with trafficking the maid for exploitation of forced labour at the same time and place, under Section 12 ATIPSOM 2007, which provides a jail term not exceeding 15 years and a fine, if convicted.

Judge Azman allowed the two accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety each, with a condition that both the accused report to the nearest police station every two weeks. He also ordered them to surrender their passports to the court.

The court fixed January 20 for mention. — Bernama