Hazmat monitoring Kuala Selangor chemical waste dump site

SHAH ALAM, Dec 20 — The Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) is monitoring a toxic waste dump, believed to be chemicals in Kampung Tambak Jawa, Kuala Selangor today.

Its director, Norazam Khamis said based on a public tip-off, the unit inspected the location and found 244 drums containing chemical substances at about 10 am.

“From investigation by the fire department, we found a total of 244 drums containing unknown chemicals with each container carrying 200 to 210 litres of substances.

“.. and we also detected chemical spills from 14 drums. However, the clean-up carried out by JBPM, Selangor Environment Department and Selangor Disaster Management Unit, has been completed,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the Hazmat team would also monitor the site to ensure the contamination did not pose any danger to the villagers.

So far, he added the location is safe from chemical pollution while the air quality in the area was normal. — Reuters