Flood situation eases in most states as skies clear

A farmer reacts after seeing his ruined paddy crop in Kampung Kurnia, Rompin December 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The flood situation in flood-stricken areas of several states has improved as the number of evacuees at relief centres continued to decrease this morning.

In Terengganu, the flood situation was fully restored when the last relief centre at Kampung MInda Community Hall in Dungun was officially closed at 9am today.

State Disaster Management Secretariat head Lt Col Che Adam A. Rahman said with the closure, the Dungun district Disaster Operations Room too, has ceased to operate.

The situation in Johor has also improved as the number of flood victims continued to drop to 1,229 people from 303 families as at 8am today.

State Local Government, Urban Well-being, and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said all the victims are being sheltered in 23 centres in Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Pontian, Batu Pahat and Segamat.

“Segamat still has the highest number of evacuees with 580, followed by Kota Tinggi with 267 evacuees,” he said in a statement today.

According to Tan four roads in two districts, namely Jalan Paya Balai Badang, Jalan Putting and Jalan Tumang in Segamat as well as Jalan Tanah Abang in Mersing were still closed to all vehicles as they were still inundated.

In Pahang, evacuees at four centres in Rompin, Bera and Temerloh remain at 386 in total.

The Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info portal reported that the situation in Rompin district has improved and as at 8 am today, only 26 people from six families are left at the Kampung Rekoh Community Hall.

Temerloh has the highest number of evacuees as 318 people are still being sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Kapor while another 33 people are at SK Bukit Cermin.

In Bera, the only relief centre still in operation is the Rakan Muda Complex sheltering nine evacuees from two families.

However, the situation has worsened in Kelantan as the number of evacuees rose to 2,642 people from 903 families as at 8am this morning, from 2,304 people involving 731 families last night.

The JKM Disaster Info application showed Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of victims with 1,853 people from 701 families at nine centres, followed by Tanah Merah with 537 victims (134 families) at 10 centres and Jeli recording 252 victims from 68 families at three centres.

According to the ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website the Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang still exceeds the danger level (9 metre) at 10.43 metre, while other main rivers are already at normal levels.

Meanwhile in Sabah, the Civil Defence Force in a statement said as at 10 am today the number of evacuees at five centres rose to 1,763 victims from 1,195 last night.

The 549 families are from 16 villages including Kampung Gumisi Laut, Kampung Gumisi Ulu, Kampung Maugus, Kampung Enubai, Kampung Ponontomon, Kampung Pantongan Saga, Kampung Belumbung Seberang and Kampung Pulungan.

The flood-affected areas also included Labut 1; Labut 2; Kampung Angalor, Kampung Sindungon, Kampung Tumantalik, Kampung Mandalom Lama dan Kampung Batu-Batu.

In Beaufort and Membakut, 106 victims from 33 families have been transferred to Dewan Selagon as at 8am today, after Sungai Padas and Sungai Membakut water levels rose to danger level.

In Tenom the flood situation is now under control as most relief centres are expected to close by 4pm today.

According to district officer Sungkim Rumangon the situation improved after water levels at Sungai Padas, Sungai Pagalan and Sungai Ponontomon continued to recede. — Bernama