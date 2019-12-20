Five killed in PLUS Highway crash near Bukit Beruntung

In the incident at about 4.30am, a Perodua Myvi carrying a man and four women crashed into the back of a three-tonne lorry. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Five people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry at KM427.5 of the south-bound side of the Plus Highway between Bukit Tagar and Bukit Beruntung, near here, early today.

In the incident at about 4.30am, the Perodua Myvi car in which a man and four women aged between 17 and 52 years were travelling collided into the back of a three-tonne lorry.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Hafisham Mohd Noor said all the victims were trapped in the car died at the location.

“The victims were extricated from the car and taken to the Kuala Kubu Baru Hospital for autopsies,” he told Bernama.

Hafisham said 11 firemen from the Bukit Sentosa Fire Station rushed to the location after receiving an emergency call at 4.44am.

The victims were Mohamad Rodzi Abdul Kadir, 52, (driver), Jamilah [email protected], 47, Bashirah [email protected], 49, Nur Intan Mohamad Rodzi, 18, and Nur Shifa Abdul Rashid, 17.

The names of the victims were confirmed by the Selangor Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department Chief, Supt Azman Shariat. — Bernama