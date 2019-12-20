Dr M says blown away by KL Summit media coverage

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad attends a session on technology and defence at the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 December 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has expressed satisfaction with the news coverage provided by both local and foreign news media on the ongoing Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 (KL Summit).

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the Summit’s International Media Centre here today, the prime minister said he was amazed by the number of journalists and media practitioners covering the four-day event.

“I’m told that (some) 800 journalists are here, this is one of the biggest gathering I know of foreign and local journalists to cover a local event. I’m sure the proceedings of the Summit are available to everyone who wants to follow,” he said.

The Summit aims to, among others, discuss and find new solutions to problems facing the Muslim world as well as to improve the wellbeing of Muslims and Muslim countries in general.

On the Summit, the oldest elected leader in the world said the number of people attending is very satisfactory, more than what was expected.

“We expected about 400, but the (number of ) people who turned up is more than 400, of course for heads of government, there are only four, but the scholars, the leaders their attendance is very good.

“The comments (given by participant) are also very good, the questions they asked show that they take interest in the subjects because this is not an usual Islamic conference,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also reiterated that the Summit was not about religion, but about the problems faced by Muslims worldwide and the need for them to have good governance and to develop their countries.

“So that we will be respected once again, we are fighting against this campaign on Islamaphobia which is not justified at all, but unless we show that we are not concerned with terrorism, people will still consider us as being from a religion that promotes fear,” he said.

He commended the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who he said spoke very well during a round table session of the Summit.

“Apparently they are also very concerned about their development, they are urging Muslims to acquire knowledge, not only on Islam, but Sciences, Mathematics and other modern subjects and modern technologies because otherwise we will be left behind.

“So in that sense they are together with us, because we too focus on that and we want to see the Muslim countries are all stable and able to govern their countries well, so that their people will enjoy a good life,” he said. — Bernama