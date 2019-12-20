Dr M: Even US Republicans must feel Trump is the wrong choice

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters during the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 December 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — American leaders on both sides of the political divide must realise now that US President Donald Trump is the wrong leader for the Western superpower, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad asserted today.

The prime minister believed that was the reason the US House of Representatives impeached Trump yesterday.

The US Congress voted along partisan lines to adopt to articles of impeachment against Trump over abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“I think well, that is a judgment of Congress. Mostly Democrats, but I’m quite sure even Republicans feel that he is the wrong leader, that he has breached their rules and laws and also their Constitution

“Therefore, he is impeached,” said Dr Mahathir.

Wednesday’s landmark impeachment vote came after more than two months of inquiry by House Democrats, who accuse the president of pressuring Ukraine to open an investigation into his political rival and former vice president, Joe Biden, who is also a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

They also charge that the president obstructed their investigation by refusing to comply with subpoenas and directing members of his administration to do the same.

The votes made Trump only the third president in United States history to be impeached.

The US Senate was expected to begin its trial in January but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said they will not send the articles of impeachment over until they are convinced there will be a “fair trial”.