Azmin: Khazanah board found offers for Malaysia Airlines not attractive enough

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Despite receiving several proposals, Khazanah Nasional Berhad has yet to get a sufficiently attractive offer for Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB), the economic affairs minister said today.

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali added that the Khazanah board, which is chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has also yet to make a decision on what to do with the national airline.

“We just had our board meeting on December 17. This matter was discussed but the proposal which was presented in the board meeting was not attractive enough.

“So the chairman and prime minister and the board agreed that we should look into other options before we can come up with the final decision,” he told reporters after the plenary session of the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 here.

In June, Dr Mahathir revealed that the government is prepared to sell its national carrier but would like to retain its national identity.

On October 22, Azmin said Khazanah has a shortlist of four potential investors out of 20 to be its strategic partner in redeveloping MAB.

He declined to reveal their information, citing the government’s non-disclosure agreement.