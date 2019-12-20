Ahead of Christmas, RON97 drops six sen

RON97 drops six sen to RM2.58 per litre from midnight today until Dec 27. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will drop by six sen to RM2.58 per litre, while the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will be maintained at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, effectively from midnight today until Dec 27.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry said based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), the retail price of RON95 and diesel during the same period should be RM2.28 and RM2.34 per litre respectively.

“This is a drop from last week for the retail price of RON95 petrol which was at RM2.34 per litre, while it is an increase in the price of diesel which was at RM2.32 a litre.

“However, the retail prices for both products has been maintained at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, in line with the government’s decision to stabilise the prices of petroleum products and ensure the economic well-being of the people,” the statement said.

The subsidy for both products borne by the government during this period is RM93.74 millon. — Bernama