Wisma Putra advises Malaysians to avoid protest areas in India

Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against a new citizenship law, outside Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi December 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 — Malaysians residing in or intending to travel to India are advised to avoid the protest areas and follow instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Wisma Putra has issued this advice following reported public protests in the Northeastern states, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and India-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement here today, Wisma Putra advised Malaysians residing in or intending to travel to the affected areas to be vigilant and give utmost priority to their personal safety and security.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance could contact the High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi at 50-M, Satya Marg Chanakyapuri 110021 New Delhi, contact +911124159300, +919319150306 (after working hours) and e-mail [email protected].

It was reported that India’s top court on Wednesday issued a notice to the country’s federal government over the controversial new citizenship law that triggered massive nationwide protests.

The law aims at granting citizenship to illegal immigrants belonging to six religions — Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism, Parsi and Christianity — from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. However, it has kept out Muslim immigrants from applying for citizenship.

It was reported that with the new law, the government would grant Indian citizenship to those non-Muslim immigrants who had entered the country illegally until December 31, 2014. People in the Northeastern states fear that granting of citizenship to immigrants would endanger their status. — Bernama