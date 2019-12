A view of the Bursa Malaysia stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Trading on Bursa Malaysia Securities will resume tomorrow at 9am as normal after it was halted at 4.45pm today.

In a statement issued at about 9.20pm today, the local exchange said it was still investigating the problem that caused the trading halt.

“The exchange remains focused on ensuring there is minimal disruption to trading,” it added.

At 4.45pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI stood at 1,596.01, down by 3.1 points. — Bernama