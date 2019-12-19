Terengganu hit by floods again, one found drowned in Kelantan

A postman delivers letters in Kampng Denai, Rompin December 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — As many as 3,575 people have been placed at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Kelantan yesterday following floods that also claimed a life.

The victim, identified as Shaimee Ismail, 52, was found by residents of Kampung Renak, Tanah Merah, believed to have drowned after being swept away in the flood at 9am yesterday.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info portal, as of 8pm yesterday, Jeli district recorded the highest number of evacuees with 1,894 people from 592 families in 11 relief centres followed by Tanah Merah involving 1,132 people from 293 families housed in 22 relief centres.

Meanwhile, In Kuala Krai, 231 victims (from 66 families) were housed at four relief centres while in Machang, 252 victims (79 families) were placed in three centres and 66 victims (23 families) at a centre in Pasir Puteh.

The ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website shows that five major rivers in Kelantan remain above the danger level, namely Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai at 25.24m and the Sungai Kelantan at the Guillenard Bridge at 16.41m.

Sungai Golok in Jenob is now at 25.64 m, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang is at 10.61m and Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu at 3.30m.

In Terengganu, heavy rainfall in the Hulu Terengganu and Dungun districts since last night have caused some areas to flood again.

State Disaster Management Secretariat head Lt Kol Che Adam A. Rahman said that as of 9pm yesterday, 88 evacuees from 27 families had been placed at four relief centres.

He said in Hulu Terengganu, 24 evacuees (six families) were placed at the relief centre in Projek Penyusunan Semula Kampung Felcra Gunung Menerong (resettlement project) near Ajil while in Dungun, 39 evacuees (14 families) were transferred to the centre at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Minda, 15 evacuees (five families) were stationed at centre in Surau Kampung Besol Lama and 10 evacuees (two families) at the centre in the community hall in Rantau Panjang.

Meanwhile, the InfoBencanaJKM Application reported that five rivers in three districts in Terengganu had crossed the danger level, namely Sungai Berang in Menerong, Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, Sungai Setiu in Kampung Besut and Sungai Dungun in Kuala Jengai.

In Pahang, 1,073 evacuees from 290 families were placed at eight relief centres in Rompin, Bera and Temerloh, as of 8pm yesterday.

According to the Social Welfare Department Disaster Info portal, 829 evacuees were placed in five centres in Rompin, in Temerloh 235 people were at two centres and nine evacuees in one centre in Bera.

In Johor, the flood situation is improving with the number of victims decreasing to 2,687 people from 722 families as of 8pm yesterday.

The state Local Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon, said all the victims were still housed in 43 temporary evacuation centres in six districts namely Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Mersing, Pontian, Batu Pahat and Segamat.

Malaysian Meteorological Department yesterday evening issued a severe weather alert in several districts in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang until tomorrow. — Bernama