Puncak Niaga unit gets bills of demand for RM5.27m from Customs

The Royal Malaysian Customs Department said the demand was for the period from February 1, 2016 to December 31, 2017. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Puncak Niaga Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Puncak Niaga Management Services Sdn Bhd (PNMSSB), has received two bills of demand from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for Good and Services Tax payment totalling RM5.27 million.

It said the demand was for the period from February 1, 2016 to December 31, 2017.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, Puncak Niaga said PNMSSB had sought advice from its tax agent and solicitors on the next course of action.

“Based on the preliminary advice received, PNMSSB will contest and appeal against the demand,” the company said, adding it would make the requisite announcement on further developments on the matter. — Bernama