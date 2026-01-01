KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Malaysia ushered in 2026 with spectacular fireworks illuminating the skies and a host of spiritual activities across the country.

A Bernama check found that Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, the iconic Petronas Twin Towers and Menara Kuala Lumpur were among the main focal points for New Year celebrations in the federal capital, with their surroundings illuminated by colourful pyrotechnics.

Held in front of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, the Visit Malaysia 2026 Countdown Festival marked the official launch of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026).

The event, attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, showcased a spectacular blend of pyromusical fireworks, laser projections and 3D anamorphic visuals, alongside performances by renowned artistes including Shila Amzah, Aina Abdul, Belle Sisoski, Vanessa Reynauld, Kidd Santhe, The Kuans and KLP48.

Crowds thronged the Sultan Azlan Shah Roundabout in Meru to witness the fireworks display in conjunction with the Perak state-level New Year’s Eve 2026 celebration. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, Rhythm of KLCC 2026 at the Esplanade KLCC came alive as thousands of visitors gathered to enjoy a dazzling fireworks display, the spectacular “tower light” show, and captivating performances by Malaysia’s top artistes, including Datuk Zainal Abidin, Misha Omar, Hafiz Suip, Nikki Palikat, Joe Flizzow and Sonaone.

In Putrajaya, the Putra Mosque was filled with a spiritual ambience as thousands joined the Gema Syukur 2026 Programme, taking part in Yasin and Doa Selamat recitations, tadabbur al-Quran, the podcast Membina Ummah Rahmah and Selawat Munajat to usher in the New Year.

Members of the public seized the opportunity to enjoy a series of performances during the New Year’s Eve 2026 celebration, the launch of Visit Melaka Year 2.0 and the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Special Service Regiment in Klebang. — Bernama pic

At midnight, prayers and selawat marked the arrival of 2026, providing worshippers with a calm and reflective alternative celebration grounded in spiritual values.

In Melaka, over 40,000 visitors attended the 2026 New Year’s Eve celebration at Encore Melaka, Klebang, which coincided with the launch of Visit Melaka Year 2.0 and the Diamond Jubilee of the Special Service Regiment.

National songstress Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin stole the spotlight with an emotional and melodious performance at the New Year’s Eve 2026 celebration, the launch of Visit Melaka Year 2.0 and the Diamond Jubilee of the Special Service Regiment in Klebang. — Bernama pic

The vibrant ceremony, graced by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, showcased a range of acts, including a zapin performance by 1,000 dancers and a special segment by the Special Service Regiment.

During the ceremony, National Songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza was named Melaka Art and Culture Icon, composer and songwriter Mohd Fauzi Mohammad, known as Siso, was awarded Melaka Traditional Arts Empowerment Figure, while Melaka Friendship Tourism Ambassador Datuk Fan Bingbing received the Melaka International Cultural Diplomacy Icon award.

A fireworks display lit up the atmosphere of the New Year’s Eve 2026 celebration with a stunning showcase at Sunway Lagoon Theme Park. — Bernama pic

In Perak, over 30,000 visitors gathered at the Sultan Azlan Shah Roundabout in Meru Raya, Ipoh, from 8pm for the state-level New Year celebration, attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, featuring a countdown, New Year chants and a spectacular fireworks display.

The celebration kicked off with cultural dance and singing performances by popular artistes, including Siti Nordiana and Afieq Hazwan, and was hosted by Fadzli Fuad, better known as Ahfad.

In Negeri Sembilan, more than 20,000 visitors flocked to Dataran Nilai from 6pm to take part in the New Year’s celebration, which featured concerts, nasyid performances and lucky draws.

Congregants performed ‘solat sunat hajat’ while attending the Terengganu 2026 Munajat Night programme at the Indoor Stadium, State Sports Complex. — Bernama pic

The ceremony was also graced by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who officiated the closing of NS Fest, a 12-day-long event at the venue, before a fireworks display of more than 10 minutes concluded the New Year’s Eve celebration.

In Kelantan, nearly 5,000 visitors joined Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud and state executive council members for the Isyak prayers and Solat Sunat Hajat, followed by the recitation of Quranic verses and selawat for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). — Bernama

Colourful bursts of fireworks lit up the night sky against the stunning backdrop of the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC) during the New Year’s Eve 2026 celebration in the capital. — Bernama pic

MORE TO COME