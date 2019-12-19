PPBM women’s wing ready to assist Warisan candidate in Kimanis by-election

PPBM women’s wing chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said Srikandi was prepared to mobilise its machinery at any time. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KIMANIS, Dec 19 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) women’s wing Srikandi is ready to assist campaigning for Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) to ensure victory for the party in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election early next year.

Its chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said Srikandi was prepared to mobilise its machinery at any time.

“We have discussed the machinery preparation and we are ready to be mobilised to assist the Warisan candidate in the by-election,” she told a press conference after attending a meeting with Kimanis Srikandi members in Membakut near here today.

Also present were Kimanis Bersatu division chief Datuk Mohd Arifin Arif and Sabah Srikandi chief Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun who is also Beaufort MP.

The Election Commission has set the Kimanis parliamentary by-election on January 18, while the nomination day would be on January 4 and early voting on January 14.

Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) has agreed to make way for Warisan to field its candidate in the Kimanis parliament by-election. — Bernama