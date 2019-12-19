MetMalaysia: Flood situation improves in several states

A tow truck attempts to retrieve a stalled pickup truck along Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing in Kota Tinggi December 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The flood situation in several states has improved with the number of victims dropping this afternoon.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said in a statement today that the weather conditions in Kelantan, Terengganu, and some areas in Pahang and Sabah are expected to improve further.

Following this, a bad weather warning issued at 3.35pm yesterday was rescinded.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims dropped to 2,076 from 644 families as of 6.30pm from 4,065 (1,205 families) this morning.

The Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana application shows three areas are still affected by floods while the Kuala Krai and Pasir Puteh temporary relief centres (PPS) have been closed.

There were 1,298 victims from 445 families housed in nine centres in Pasir Mas; 500 victims (121 families) in 11 Tanah Merah PPS, and 278 victims (78 families) in three Jeli PPS.

Meanwhile, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website shows that only Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang is still above the danger level at 10.48 metres (danger point at 9 metres).

In Pahang, there were only 386 victims from 105 families still housed in four PPSs in Rompin, Bera and Temerloh.

Of these, Temerloh recorded 351 victims, Rompin (26 victims) and Bera (nine victims).

In Terengganu, four PPS operating in two districts namely Dungun and Hulu Terengganu were closed in stages, according to Terengganu State Disaster Management Secretariat head, Lieutenant Colonel Che Adam A Rahman.

He said at present, only one PPS is still operating at Kampung Minda multi-purpose hall in Dungun, which is sheltering 38 victims (13 families).

“Although good weather is reported throughout Terengganu today, they are still not allowed to return home because their homes are inundated with flood waters,” he said.

In Johor, the number of flood victims also dropped to 1,314 from 327 families as of 6 pm compared to 2,669 from 716 families recorded at 8 am.

Johor Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said all the victims were still housed in 24 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) involving five districts namely Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Pontian, Batu Pahat and Segamat.

“Floods in Mersing area had fully receded and nine PPSs in the area were closed today as all the victims had returned home,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, two roads in Segamat district include Jalan Paya Badang and Putting Road and two others in Mersing namely Jalan Telok Arong and Jalan Tanah Abang are closed to all traffic due to floods while Jalan Tumang, Segamat is only open to heavy vehicles, he said. — Bernama