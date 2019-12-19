Loke: Malaysia seeks to collaborate more with China in transportation sector

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (2nd left) and China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian (2nd right) attend a dinner marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China in Seri Kembangan December 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

SERI KEMBANGAN, Dec 19 — Malaysia has called for more collaboration with China to enhance the transportation sector, especially in port and shipping development.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said more investment from the republic’s companies will not only enhance the maritime network between the two countries, but also trade, business and tourism linkages.

“It’s a major order for us to compete with our neighbouring countries but we must be able to compete.

“I would love to see and do my best to ensure our port development continues to grow, and we want to make Port Klang one of the most important hubs not only in South East Asia but also in the world, “ he said during his opening speech at the ‘Malaysia-China Friendship Night’ here last night.

Also attending the event, held in conjunction with the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the countries, were China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian and Special Envoy of Malaysia to the People’s Republic of China Tan Kok Wai.

Loke said the collaboration is also seen as continuing the Malaysia-China ‘port alliance’ forged four years ago.

Meanwhile, Tan in his speech noted that Malaysia will focus on drawing more Chinese tourists to Malaysia next year.

“Next year is the 2020 Malaysia-China Cultural Tourism Year, the relations of both countries are about to start a new chapter and enter a new milestone.

“Thanks to the relentless efforts of both nations, the relationship between us has achieved the most fruitful outcome in history,” he said. — Bernama