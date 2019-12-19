Johor MB’s office defends visit to the Middle East amid floods in state

The Johor MB's office assured the public that Dr Sahruddin has been keeping abreast of the flood situation in Johor. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 19 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal’s office today defended his working visit to the Middle East amid flooding here.

In a statement today, his office said that the working visit was part of the Johor government’s commitment to improve Islamic education in the state.

“The visit to Jordan and Egypt with a delegation from the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) was to foster closer ties between universities in the countries, including University Al-Azhar in Egypt, with Johor state religious education institution (Kolej Pengajian Islam Johor or Marsah).

“The visit was to improve Islamic education in Johor as well as to improve relations with the universities in the countries,” read the statement.

The statement added that the visit also included a meeting with the Al-Azhar University Rector to discuss and improve academic ties to provide access for Marsah students to enter the renowned university.

“A memorandum of understanding (MoU) is also scheduled to be signed with the universities in Jordan during the visit,” read the statement.

The statement said that the visit was scheduled before the flood disaster had hit the state.

“In fact, as the mentri besar, Dr Sahruddin visited a few temporary relocation centres (PPS) in several flood-affected areas of the state,” read the statement.

The statement came after Dr Sahruddin was criticised by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin yesterday.

The statement assured the public that Dr Sahruddin has been keeping abreast of the flood situation in Johor at this time, even monitoring its progress.

“The flooding situation in Johor has also shown a decline. As of 8am on December 19, a total of 2,669 victims were recorded against 9,151 victims recorded on December 16,” read the statement.

Yesterday, Mohamed Khaled, a former Johor MB, said that it was crucial for the state government and local leaders to be on the ground to assist the people during the monsoon season.

“They should continuously monitor the situation and ensure that all safety aspects and rescue operations run smoothly.

“Not just merely leave it to government servants or volunteers to deal with the situation or just visit the temporary shelters,” said Mohamed Khaled in his statement.

Mohamed Khaled had earlier said he was disappointed that Dr Sahruddin chose to continue his visit to Egypt during such a trying period for the state.



