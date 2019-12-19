Ex-MCMC deputy director claims trial to RM87,000 in bribes

Former MCMC deputy director Mohd Iskandar King (centre) is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 19, 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Former Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy director (post and e-commerce) Mohd Iskandar King was today charged with three counts of taking bribes totalling RM87,000.

The father of two pled not guilty to all three charges before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi.

In the first charge under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, Mohd Iskandar was accused of accepting RM50,000 from one Mohd Azuzi Mohamed Kamil who is a director of Golden Ventures Sdn Bhd and a consultant for OCK Setia Engineering Sdn Bhd, as a payoff for helping the latter secure a contract under the Universal Provisions Service project.

The alleged transaction took place at the IOI City Mall, Putrajaya on January 9 this year.

If found guilty, he can be jailed up to 20 years and fined not less than five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, under Section 24 of the MACC Act.

Lawyer Sivahnanthan Ragava speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 19, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Mohd Iskandar was also charged with two counts under Section 165 of the Penal Code for accepting two separate cheques bearing RM18,500 each in 2015 as gratification from the same Mohd Azuzi.

As consultant for OCK Setia Engineering, Mohd Azuzi was said to have had ties to Mohd Iskandar’s official work.

The last two offences were allegedly committed at the Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort on June 23, 2015. If convicted, he can be jailed up to two years, or fined, or both.

Siti Nor Hafizan Zakaria who prosecuted asked the court to set bail for the charges with one surety.

Mohd Iskandar was represented by lawyer Sivahnanthan Ragava who pled with the court for a lower bail, saying his client was the sole family breadwinner and has a wife and two children.

The judge set RM20,000 for all charges and ordered that Mohd Iskandar to surrender his passport to the court,

His next court date is set for January 16, 2020.