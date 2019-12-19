Evacuees in Kelantan, Terengganu rise following second wave of floods

A man looks at a suspension bridge that collapsed in Kampung Rekoh, Rompin December 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The number of flood victims in Terengganu and Kelantan who were evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS) continued to increase following the second wave of the disaster beginning yesterday.

Today, the number of flood victims in Kelantan rose to 4,065 individuals from 1,205 families up to 8am this morning compared with 3,575 victims involving 1,053 families last night.

The Disaster Info Application of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) showed that the Pasir Mas district was affected by the floods when five PPS accommodated 312 victims from 94 families.

Jeli remained as the district with the highest number of victims with 1,969 individuals (616 families) at 12 PPS, followed by Tanah Merah 1,211 victims (319 families) at 22 PPS while Machang had 272 victims (85 families) at three PPS.

Kuala Krai recorded 235 victims from 68 families in four PPS while Pasir Puteh had 66 fictims (23 families) involving one PPS.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims rose slightly to 129 individuals from 42 families this morning compared with 88 victims (27 families) last night.

It involved the opening of another PPS at Pengkalan Ajal, Hulu Terengganu raising the total PPS operating currently to five.

The Disaster Info application of the JKM reported 80 victims (25 families) were staying at three PPS in Dungun while 49 victims (17 families) were now staying at two PPS in Hulu Terengganu.

In addition, three rivers were still exceeding the danger level namely Sungai Nerus at Kampung Langkap, Setiu; Sungai Dungun at Kuala Jengai and Sungai Telemong at Kuala Ping, Hulu Terengganu.

In Pahang, the latest number of flood victims stood at 1,071 individuals from 289 families in the districts of Rompin, Temerloh and Bera.

As of 8am, the JKM info portal reported eight PPS were still operating in three districts namely Rompin, Temerloh, Bera.

The total number of victims in Rompin stood at 456 individuals, while in Temerloh and Bera there were 235 victims each in two PPS and nine victims at one PPS.

In Johor, a total of 2,669 victims from 716 families were still placed at 43 PPS involving six districts in the state as at 8 this morning.

Chairman of the State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee Tan Chen Choon said the figure showed a slight decrease compared with 2,687 victims from 722 families at 8pm last night following improved weather.

“The affected districts were Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Mersing, Pontian, Batu Pahat and Segamat.

“Mersing recorded the highest number of victims at 805 individuals followed by Kluang with 576 victims,” he said in a statement. — Bernama