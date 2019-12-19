Dr M urges Muslim countries to develop culture of self-reliance

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre December 19, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged Muslim countries to be self-reliant by producing their own products and take advantage of the 1.7 billion Muslim market to strengthen their economy.

He said Muslim countries, which have abundant of natural resources, should source from each other to produce the products in order to serve the market.

“When we do that, we’ll become stronger. It is important that we learn how to produce things by ourselves,” he said during the question-and-answer at the first round-table session themed “The Priority of Development and the challenges”, held in conjunction with Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019, here today.

Turkey, for example, has ventured into technology sector by producing latest defence equipment, Dr Mahathir said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister stressed that there was a need for strong cooperation among the countries to ensure natural resources sustainability.

“If we sourced the things that we need from Muslim countries, then obviously our wealth will stay within the Muslim community and we become richer,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also reminded Muslims that their countries could be more independent when they are strong in economy.

“If we are too dependent on everything from other countries (especially) from the west, hence we’ll always be dependent rather than independent,” he added. — Bernama