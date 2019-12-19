Don’t make Malaysia dumping ground for poor quality products, says minister

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Darell Leiking said the situation could affect the country’s industrial development and have a negative impact on consumer safety and well-being. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEPANG, Dec 19 — Malaysia needs to develop high-level technical skills in the standard measurement system to prevent the country’s domestic market from being a dumping ground for poor quality products.

Minister of International Trade and Industry (Miti) Datuk Darell Leiking said the situation could affect the country’s industrial development and have a negative impact on consumer safety and well-being.

He said the need for accurate measurement is a very important global issue that has been agreed upon by all parties, in particular in supporting decisions in science, trade, health, safety, environmental monitoring and innovation.

“In developed countries, accurate measurement has been given serious attention due to its role in wealth creation and the improvement of quality of life for which Malaysia should not be an exception.

“Malaysia needs to move in line with other developed countries to acquire and develop technical skills to compete in measurement capabilities, an aspect that will assist in the provision of services and ensure the principles of fairness in every market transaction,” he said when launching a new measurement system unit to calibrate large-scale tools measurement by the National Metrology Institute of Malaysia (NMIM) here today.

The text of his speech was read by Miti Deputy Secretary-General (Investment) Hairil Yahri Yaacob. Also present was SIRIM President and Group chief executive officer Prof Ir Dr Ahmad Fadzil Mohamad Hani.

Darell said due to the importance of metrology in the context of a country’s economy, NMIM as the sole leader was responsible for the role needed to change and move dynamically in line with technological developments and environmental requirements.

He said NMIM would need to ensure that the country’s metrological infrastructure met international standards and complied with global measurement as the use of the same form of measurement can help reduce costs to producers while also benefiting consumers.

The global recognition of national standards and measurement helps facilitate the export of Malaysian products to global markets and attract investors to invest in the country, he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fadzil said NMIM is continuously striving to provide measurement and calibration services to stakeholders where overseas facilities will only be recommended for field and measurement requests that are not available locally.

He said stakeholders should have easy access to globally recognised measurement systems and certificates to ensure that local products and services are innovative and competitive in overseas markets.

Since 2006 to date, NMIM has developed and established 350 physical and chemical building standards to support measurement in a number of areas such as trade, medicine, education, industry, health, safety, enforcement of mapping and transport activities as well as customs and taxation, he said.

On the new unit of measurement introduced, Ahmad Fadzil said the unit’s standard 25 metre long physical system was capable of calibrating large scale measuring instruments up to 100 metres long.

He said the facilities of the units that meet the requirements of the National Measurement System Act 2007 (Act 675) and the Weights and Measures Act 1972 (Act 71) are capable of minimising measurement error by 0.002 per cent from the standard length measurement using the existing 1-metre long physical standard. — Bernama