979 flood victims moved to 10 evacuation centres in Sabah

TENOM, Dec 19 — A total of 979 flood victims from 276 families have been relocated to 10 evacuation centres as of 5 pm today due to continuous heavy downpour in Kemabong and Melalap.

Tenom Fire and Rescue chief Mohd Zainal Sinsian when contacted said rain fell since Tuesday night had caused flood waters to rise in the village areas.

He said among the evacuation centres opened were at Maugus, Gumisi Ulu, Gumisi Laut, Labut 2, Lalandang, Angalor, Labut 1, Pantugan Saga, Ponontomon and Mandalom.

“We are monitoring and are prepared to transfer victims if more areas are affected by flood,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selagon evacuation centre in Beaufort was reopened at 6.15pm today to shelter a family of four.

Padas and Membakut river water levels had also risen to the dangerous level. ­— Bernama