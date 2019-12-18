Kelantan floods: Residents advised to adhere to directives from authorities, says deputy MB

Motorists navigate a flooded road in Kampung Parit Mahang, Jeram October 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Dec 18 — Kelantan residents, especially those living in flood-prone areas, have been advised to listen to directives from the authorities to prevent any untoward incidents during the second wave of floods that hit the state today.

The Deputy Mentri Besar of Kelantan, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said it would include immediate cooperation to evacuate, if required to do so.

“We advise the people to immediately evacuate if ordered to do so. If they move at the last minute, they may face many other problems, including transportation and the water will have risen to greater depths.

“Parents or guardians also need to monitor the movement of children not to play in the flood water, as we do not want parental negligence to be the cause of something bad happening,” he told reporters after the state exco meeting at the Kota Darulnaim Complex here, today. .

The second wave of floods hit Kelantan early this morning, with more than 2,000 people being evacuated, with Jeli recording the highest number at 1,409 evacuees.

Commenting on the strike by the Cityliner bus drivers yesterday, Mohd Amar said the state government has taken note of the matter.

“It is believed it was related to internal problems of the bus company, and the state government cannot interfere. We have not received any official report on the incident and are not sure of the real reason it took place,” he said.

However, he said the state government would follow up on the issue.

Bernama reported yesterday that over 100 Cityliner bus drivers went on strike, as it is believed that they have not received their salaries for the past two months.

A source told Bernama that the strike had affected between 60 and 70 buses, which should have operated from 6 am to 10 pm every day, but were not seen on the road. — Bernama