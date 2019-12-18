Johor Sultan confirms polar explorer’s royal titles stripped in 2010

Sharifah Mazlina (second from left) was credited as being the first Asian woman to reach the South Pole in 2004, and also the first Asian woman to complete a Pole-to-Pole mission in 2007. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 18 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today confirmed that female polar explorer Sharifah Mazlina Syed Abdul Kadir has no right to use the “Datin Paduka” title as it had been stripped off her more than nine years ago.

This was made clear in a statement dated issued by the Johor Royal Court Council and signed by its president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli.

The matter was shared in a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook

In the statement, the Johor Council of the Royal Court said Sharifah Mazlina had no right to use the title “Datin Paduka” in all her affairs.

Abdul Rahim said Sharifah Mazlina, who is also the head of the All Women Expedition to Antarctica (Aweta) mission, was prohibited from using the title.

“The Johor Royal Court Council has been informed that Sharifah Mazlina Syed Abdul Kadir, with an address in Shah Alam, Selangor, is said to be preparing for an expedition to Antarctica using the title “Datin Paduka”.

“The Johor Royal Court Council confirms that the titles of “Darjat Mahkota Johor Yang Amat Mulia Pangkat Pertama Dato’ Sri Paduka Mahkota Johor (SPMJ)” and “Pangkat Kedua Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Johor (DPMJ)” that was given to her had been retracted and canceled in June 2010.

“Thus, she could not and does not have the right to use it in her affairs,” read the statement.

Abdul Rahim said Johoreans and the public were expected to be informed on the matter.

Sultan Ibrahim also shared a copy of the retraction letter and Sharifah Mazlina’s acknowledgment of the return of her titles.

Sharifah Mazlina was credited as being the first Asian woman to reach the South Pole in 2004, and also the first Asian woman to complete a Pole-to-Pole mission in 2007.

On December 12, it was reported that the mission to bring back the capsule Sharifah Mazlina had planted during her earlier mission to conquer Antarctica in 2004 was considered difficult.

She said that the capsule may have been submerged or is in the location of a US research centre.

The mission, which is scheduled to take place from December 18 to January 3, would include Malaysian Army Corporal Siti Jumaidah Bensali, 34; Administrative and Diplomatic Officer at the Home Affairs Ministry Salehah Abu Nor, 33; and pharmacist Nurul Atiqah Tamarun, 31.

It was learned that the issue of her title had surfaced after it was believed to have been used in reference to Sharifah Mazlina.

In June 2010, it was reported that Sharifah Mazlina was stripped off her Johor royal titles together with former minister Datuk Chua Jui Meng, Sultan Ibrahim’s brother-in-law Commander Shaftdean Lufty Rusland and prominent state lawyer Hassan Yunos.