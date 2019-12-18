Court grants temporary return of Shafee’s passport

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex November 21, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The High Court here today approved an application by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah for the temporary return of his passport to enable him travel to Perth, Australia to attend to work matters.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin allowed the application after hearing arguments from Muhammad Shafee, 66, who represented himself and deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz.

“After studying the affidavit and arguments of both sides, I agree with the applicant (Muhammad Shafee) that there was no element for him to abscond,” he said.

In this regard, he allowed Muhammad Shafee's application and ordered the counsel to return his passport at the latest by Dec 26 after returning from Perth.

Earlier in his argument, Muhammad Shafee applied for his passport to be temporarily returned to him to enable him travel to Perth from Dec 21 and 24 on work matters as a lawyer.

"I have a case in Sydney, Australia, defending a Malaysian from Johor Bahru and I have to travel to interview two witnesses in Perth who would be there from Dec 19 to Jan 15 to celebrate Christmas.

“Earlier, all my applications for passport were allowed by the court except one application was turned down by Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah on May 14 2019. Nonetheless on my appeal, it was reversed by the Court of Appeal who decided there was no element of abscond,” he said.

Afzainizam had earlier objected to Muhammad Shafee's application as the lawyer was facing very serious charges.

In this regard, he urged the court to use its discretion to make a decision based on the seriousness of the offences faced by the lawyer.

On Sept 13, Muhammad Shafee pleaded not guilty to receiving RM9.5 million from illegal proceeds through cheques issued by former prime minister Najib Tun Razak into his CIMB Bank Berhad account.

The lawyer had allegedly received a cheque for RM4.3 million on Sept 13 2013 and one more for RM5.2 million on Feb 14, 2014.

Muhammad Shafee was charged with committing both offences at CIMB Bank Bhd, J2& K1, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku here.

The allegation under Section 4(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA) carries a fine not exceeding RM5 million or jail up to five years or both if found guilty.

Shafee was also charged under the Income Tax Act with two counts of making false declarations to the Inland Revenue Board for not including the RM9.5 million in his tax filing for the year.

Muhammad Shafee is also facing two counts of engaging in transactions arising from illegal activities of filing a false statement and contrary to paragraph 113 (1) (a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the financial years ended Dec 31, 2013 and Dec 31, 2014.

The accused was charged with the offence at the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) of the Duta Government Office Complex, Jalan Tunku Abdul Halim here on March 3, 2015 and June 29, 2015.

For the offence, Muhammad Shafee faces a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of illegal activity, if convicted. — Bernama