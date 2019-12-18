Cops say yet to receive full post-mortem report on Irish teen Nora Anne

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop briefs a press conference on Nora Anne Quoirin’s autopsy results in Seremban August 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Dec 18 — Police have yet to receive a complete post-mortem report on Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, said Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop.

When contacted by Bernama, he said the report is expected to be ready soon.

Without indicating when the report would be available, Mohamad said apart from the complete post-mortem, police are also waiting for reports from the Chemistry Department.

“Police investigations are still on missing person and sudden death as before,” he said here today.

He was commenting on allegations by Nora Anne’s family that there were criminal elements in their daughter’s death when interviewed by an international media yesterday.

In the interview, Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin and her husband Sebastian Marie Philipe told broadcasting station RTE, that they want to seek the truth and justice for their daughter.

Commenting further, Mohamad said an inquest application by Nora Anne’s family on the case could only be made by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“The decision for an inquest would be decided by the AG’s Chambers,” he said.

Nora Anne and her family arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday and checked into a resort on Aug 3, before the teenager was reported missing in the early morning on the next day.

Her body was found on Aug 13 after disappearing for 10 days.

Initial post-mortem revealed the girl who has learning disability had died of gastrointestinal bleeding, likely due to hunger and stress. Authorities said no foul play was involved. — Bernama