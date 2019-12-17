Yusoff Rawther takes lie detector test over sexual misconduct claims against Anwar

Muhammad Yusoff Rawther and his lawyer, Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, arrive at Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 17, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Muhammad Yusoff Rawther arrived at the Bukit Aman police headquarters this afternoon for a polygraph test over his allegations of sexual misconduct against PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Yusoff arrived with his lawyer, Datuk Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, at 2.50pm in a black Mercedes-Benz car.

Yesterday, the former charity foundation staff member offered to take a polygraph examination to prove his allegations against Anwar.

He released a statutory declaration earlier this month accusing Anwar of unsolicited sexual advances.

Anwar has denied the claim, noting that he was campaigning for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election at the time of the alleged incident.

