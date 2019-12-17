Watch out for crocs in floodwaters, Perhilitan warns Johoreans

A man wades through floodwater after retrieving items from his house in Rompin December 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 17 — Estuarine or saltwater crocodiles may emerge in Johor this season due to the floods that have struck several districts, the state Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) said today.

Its director Salman Saaban added that the reptiles may enter populated areas and come into close contact with humans, based on the department’s research on crocodile populations in nine major rivers in Johor.

He identified the rivers as Sungai Batu Pahat in Batu Pahat; Sungai Jemaluang and Sungai Endau in Mersing; Sungai Lebam and Sungai Sedili in Kota Tinggi; Sungai Muar in Muar; and Sungai Pulai, Sungai Johor and Sungai Skudai here.

“There is a possibility that these crocodiles could stray into monsoon drains and sewerage drains to seek shelter from the floods.

“The crocodiles will then source for livestock or drowned carcasses that might have been washed away due to the floods as a food source,” Salman told Malay Mail when contacted.

Estuarine crocodiles have been commonly sighted in south Johor‘s urban areas over the past few years. The reptiles usually move around mangroves and estuaries.

Salman advised the public that come across crocodiles to immediately stay away from it and inform the relevant authorities, including Perhilitan.

“Do not provoke the crocodile or panic as this will cause the reptile to react in an aggressive manner.

“The public should also be vigilant and aware of their surroundings to avoid unnecessary incidents,” he added.

In the past several days, Johor has been hit by floods that have seen more than 9,000 residents displaced from their homes in Johor Baru, Kulai, Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Segamat, Kluang, Batu Pahat and also Pontian districts of the state.