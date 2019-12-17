More flood evacuees allowed to return home in Johor

An aerial view of flooded farmland in Mersing December 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The flood situation in Johor is improving, with more evacuees having returned to their homes while the flood condition in Pahang has not changed much.

In Johor, four roads in Kota Tinggi, namely KM 59 Jalan Johor Baru-Mersing; KM80 Jalan Johor Baru-Mersing; KM42 Jalan Lok Heng-Mawai and Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing are still closed for vehicles.

In Mersing, Jalan Persekutuan Mersing-Johor Baru route is still inaccessible, while one lane of Jalan Telok Arong opens for light vehicles only.

As at 9am today, a total of 8,527 evacuees are still seeking shelter at temporary relief centres (PPS) in the state compared to 8,545 victims last night.

State Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said Kluang recorded the highest number of evacuees with 2,632 victims followed by Kota Tinggi with 2,107. All of them were placed at 89 PPS.

In Pahang, Bera became the latest district to be hit by floods, resulting in 25 people from six families being evacuated to PPS.

Rompin recorded the highest number of victims at 1,005 people from 261 families who were placed at seven PPS, followed by Raub with 66 people from 22 families at three PPS.

The flood situation in Temerloh has not changed with 23 people from four families still being housed at Kampung Paya Luas Community Hall.

Meanwhile, Pahang Civil Defence Force in a statement said three rivers in the state namely Sungai Kuantan, Pasir Kemudi and Sungai Belat in Kuantan and Sungai Pukin in Rompin were at the alert level. — Bernama