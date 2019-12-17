Mocked over Altantuya murder, ex-IGP Musa Hassan says has no problem sleeping

Musa Hassan was the IGP between 2006 and 2010. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Tan Sri Musa Hassan appeared untroubled by former police’s commando Azilah Hadri’s statutory declaration that Datuk Seri Najib Razak ordered him to murder Mongolian Altantuyaa Shaariibuu.

The former inspector-general of police was mocked on Twitter after he made remarks that were interpreted as in reference to Azilah’s controversial claims, including one that suggested he was having “sleepless nights”.

“Insya’allah, I slept well and even manage to get up for dawn prayers. Important to uphold the truth and not slander,” he said in response.

Musa was the IGP between 2006 and 2010.

Azilah and another ex-police commando, Sirul Azhar Umar, were convicted of the 2006 murder, which the former alleged was done on the express order of Najib, who was the deputy prime minister then.

Azilah and Sirul were members of the police’s elite Special Actions Unit (UTK) who had been assigned to Najib’s protection detail at the time.

In 2013, their conviction and death sentence for murdering the Mongolian was upheld.