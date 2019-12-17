Flood situation eases in Johor, more evacuated in Pahang, Sabah

An aerial view of a flooded Kota Tinggi December 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Flood conditions in Pahang and Sabah have worsened with an increase in the number of evacuees, while the flood situation in Johor has improved and the number of evacuees declining.

In Pahang, Raub became the third district affected by flood after Rompin and Temerloh, with a total of 1,206 evacuees from 339 families being housed at 11 relief centres as of 10.30pm last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info portal, although the flood situation in Raub was not serious, 56 evacuees from 15 families were ordered to evacuate to the Kampung Kuala Gali Hall and Kampung Ajai new mosque for a precautionary measure.

In Rompin, the number of victims increased to 1,127 evacuees from 320 families from 1,044 evacuees from 269 families yesterday afternoon, which were housed at temporary relief centres at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pianggu with 283 evacuees (82 families); Bukit Serok Orang Asli Economic Activity Center (214 evacuees, 80 families), SK Sarang Tiong (214 evacuees, 45 families) and Kampung Setajam (187 evacuees, 51 families).

Meanwhile, the temporary relief centre at Rekoh Community Hall housed 119 evacuees from 32 families; Kampung Denai Community Hall (49 people, 13 families), Bukit Lepas Community Hall (33 people, eight families) and Teluk Gading Community Hall in Tanjung Gemok (28 people, nine families), while the flood situation in Temerloh has not changed with 23 of the four evacuees still being housed at Kampung Paya Luas Community Hall.

In Sabah, continuous heavy downpour caused floods to rise sharply in Kudat, an increase of 855 evacuees from 263 families, compared to 40 evacuees from 11 families yesterday afternoon.

All of them were from Kampung Naradang, Kampung Korina, Kampung Purina and Kampung Andab Bangau and were taken to a temporary relief centre at SK Sikuati, Kudat, meanwhile, five roads in the area were submerged by floods but three of it were accessible to all vehicles.

In Johor, the flood situation improved with the number of victims recorded in the eight affected areas continuing to decline from 9,144 to 8,544 evacuees yesterday afternoon.

State Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said in a statement yesterday that five temporary relief centres, four in Kota Tinggi and one in Johor Baru, were closed.

He said all 2,308 families were housed in 86 temporary relief centres in Kluang (28), Segamat (25), Kota Tinggi (14), Mersing (10); three each in Pontian and Batu Pahat; Kulai (2) and Johor Baru (1), with Kluang recording the highest number of evacuees with 2,640 and followed by Kota Tinggi with 2,123.

According to Tan, the Kota Tinggi-Mersing Federal Road near Panti R&R at Kilometre 71 was closed due to a water level rose to 1.7m, while Jalan Felda Aping Timur, Lorong Durian Dua was completely closed. — Bernama