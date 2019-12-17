Drivers’ strike cripples Cityliner bus services in Kelantan

Cityliner drivers said they have not received their salaries for two months. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 17 — Cityliner stage bus services in Kelantan were crippled today following a strike by more than 100 drivers as it is believed that they have not received their salaries for the past two months.

A source here told Bernama that the strike had affected the operations of between 60 and 70 buses today, with the drivers not turning up for work and not being contactable.

“The strike has affected bus operations with routes covering various towns, from 6am to 9pm,” the source added.

Since early this morning, an audio recording has gone viral on WhatsApp, alleging that the bus services were interrupted following the launch of the strike.

Meanwhile, the management of Syarikat Kenderaan Melayu Kelantan (SKMK) Sdn Bhd which manages the Cityliner bus operations, declined to comment after reporters visited the company’s operations office in Kubang Kerian this morning.

Bernama’s attempts to contact the SKMK trade union were unsuccessful as telephone calls were unanswered.

A passenger who wished to be known as Aminah, told Bernama she had to wait for a long time at the Kota Baru bus station, and only when she checked at the information counter, did she find out that the buses were not operational today.

Bernama’s Kelantan bureau also received calls from passengers about the suspended bus services. — Bernama