Altantuya’s dad wants fresh probe after convicted killer claims Najib behind murder order

Shaariibuu Setev arrives at the Shah Alam High court January 28, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — In a renewed call, Mongolian Shaariibuu Setev asked Malaysia to reopen investigations into his daughter Altantuya Shaaribuu’s murder 13 years ago after her convicted killer implicated the country’s former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Azilah Hadri who is on death row for the Mongolian woman’s 2006 death made a statutory declaration published online by Malaysiakini yesterday naming Najib as the man who gave the “kill” order.

“It is an opportunity for the Malaysian authorities to clear the name of Malaysia at the international level if they can follow up shortly this circumstance,” Shaaribuu was quoted as saying by The Star Online in an emailed statement through his lawyer Munkhsaruul Mijiddorj.

Another local lawyer acting for the dead Mongolian’s family, Ramkarpal Singh, as well as DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang have both called for fresh inquiries into the case that was deemed done and dusted.

Azilah was one of two former police commandos sentenced to hang for Altantuya’s murder even though her remains were never found, due to being blown up with explosives.

The other, Sirul Azhar Umar, fled to Australia after the Federal Court rejected their appeals and is currently detained in a maximum-security facility there despite Malaysia’s past request for extradition. Australian law bans sending anyone within its borders to a country where they are at risk of execution.

Pekan MP Najib, on trial for multiple corruption and criminal charges concerning 1Malaysia Development Berhad and SRC International Sdn Bhd, has vehemently denied Azilah’s allegations.