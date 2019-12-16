Next wave of floods feared at end of December

Johor Chief Minister Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (left) and Johor Fire Director Datuk Yahaya Madis surveying the flood situation around Kota Tinggi onboard a Fire and Rescue Department helicopter December 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 16 — Residents are advised to be more cautious during this monsoon season for fear of another wave of floods at the end of this month.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the people should listen to directives from the authorities if their residential areas were hit by floods.

“I was informed that there is a possible wave of floods at the end of this month. Therefore, I hope everyone will be more careful,” he told reporters after making an aerial survey over some areas in the state today.

The one-hour air survey was conducted over Johor Bahru, Mersing, and Pengerang in Kota Tinggi by using an Augusta AW 189 helicopter belonging to the Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Also present was state JBPM director, Datuk Yahaya Madis.

Meanwhile, Yahaya said the situation was under control as the flood waters began to recede in several areas.

“We see that only the main road linking Kota Tinggi to Mersing has been cut off while Kampung Mawai is still flooded and unsafe. We hope that with fine weather like today, the situation will improve,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said JBPM would continue to conduct the aerial survey tomorrow over other districts such as Batu Pahat, Kluang and Segamat, in addition to performing several mercy flights for flood victims, including sending basic food items to villagers in Kampung Peta Endau and bringing out Orang Asli patients.

In a related development, state International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman, Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the water levels in three rivers had exceeded the danger level following continuous rain since last Friday.

As of 11.59am, the water level in Sungai Lenik recorded a reading of 6.59 metres, which exceeded the danger level of 6 metres and Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat had reached 20.19 metres (danger level at 19.95 metres).

Meanwhile, the water level of the Machap Dam recorded a reading of 17.42 metres, exceeding the danger level (17.4 metres), he said, adding that the Department of Irrigation and Drainage had been asked to monitor the situation from time to time. — Bernama