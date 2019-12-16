FT minister orders increased security, CCTV cameras at Titiwangsa Lake Gardens after vandals strike

Members of the public visit the Water Theme Park at the Titiwangsa Lake Gardens December 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Disappointed with the vandalism that happened not a day after Taman Tasik Titiwangsa reopened to the public yesterday, Federal Territories Minister, Khalid Abdul Samad, has ordered that CCTV cameras and security be increased.

“We just opened the park but regrettably there are some who take pride in the destruction of public property,” he said after a Federal Territory Start Up and Scale Up entrepreneurial mentoring programme ceremony to give out certificates to participants today.

The media has reported that signs were vandalised and litter was scattered all over the area.

Khalid said the vandalism shouldn’t have happened because people have been waiting a long time to enjoy the beautiful greenery of the Kuala Lumpur city park which closed for a makeover on Sept 1, 2018.

He said the park will be officially opened in 2020, but the exact date can’t be announced yet.

“There are still one or two services which are in the works, but because the park was already looking beautiful, we felt it should be opened to visitors,” he said.

On unauthorised operator-provided bicycles, Khalid said those involved should submit an application for a licence to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“It’s not that we’re not permitting it, but they should have a licence and adhere to the rules,” he said. — Bernama