Education Ministry: No plans to slash borrowers’ PTPTN loans by half

An employee serves a customer at the National Higher Education Fund Corporation in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Ministry of Education (KPM) does not plan to do away with 50 per cent of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans for all PTPTN debtors.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the government would have to spend RM29 billion, namely, 50 per cent of the total loans which had been given out to the borrowers, if it wanted to implement the incentive.

“The amount is equivalent to the total allocation to sponsor 1.2 million new borrowers until the completion of their studies.

“KPM must give attention towards comprehensively improving the management of the loans,” she said at the winding up of the 2020 Supply Bill for her ministry’s level at Dewan Negara, here tonight.

Touching on Orang Asli education, Teo clarified that KPM received 133 Orang Asli candidates to study at the Institute of Teachers Education Malaysia (IPGM).

But only 25 candidates were accepted after taking into account the results of the Teacher Candidate Qualification Test and current needs to meet the forecast obligation for Bahasa Melayu and counseling.

“The ministry will continue to ensure that students with special needs such as Orang Asli and Penan have the chance to obtain a quality education which is relevant to their needs,” she said. — Bernama