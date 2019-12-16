DPM launches 'Diversion' project aimed at rehabilitating juvenile offenders

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrives for WowComm 2019 in Putrajaya December 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry have launched a pilot project, known as “Diversion” that aims to rehabilitate children charged with minor crimes.

“’Diversion’ will be implemented in certain cases on a case-by-case basis by issuing warnings or through an intervention without any court proceedings.

“It is in line with the government’s commitment to keep the best interest of the child at all times and which is in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child,” Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail announced through a statement from the ministry.

The project, which focuses on children below the age of 18, was launched in Sepang, Seremban and Port Dickson today.

“The ‘Diversion’ approach has been around for 20 years in the United States and Europe. In the past 10 years, ‘Diversion’ has also been implemented in Asean countries except for Malaysia.

“On 11 Sept 2019 the Cabinet agreed that we would start this pilot project in Malaysia,” she added.

The pilot project will be done in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Police, Social Welfare Department (JKM), Unicef Malaysia and the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Wan Azizah said in preparation for the project’s launch, all personnel involved in the project have undergone the necessary training.

“Based on the data collected from the police department since 2015, as much as 67 to 69 per cent of children who have conflicts with the law can be categorised as low- to medium-risk for cases involving property.

“In order to ensure the effectiveness of the ‘Diversion’ pilot project and ensure that there's a balance between the welfare of the children and the needs of the public, officers from various departments have been given the training to handle cases involving ‘Diversion’.

“Diversion’s implementation in other countries has shown reduced recidivism in crimes while alleviating the psychological trauma of having to go through court proceedings.

“It will also reduce the stigma attached to the judicial process and help reintegrate them back into society,” she added.



