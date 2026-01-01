GEORGE TOWN, Jan 1 — The Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) is on track to meet its target of RM200 million in zakat collections for 2025, surpassing last year’s total of RM172.8 million.

Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid, said RM196.54 million had been collected by the end of 2025, including RM187.65 million from zakat on wealth and RM8.89 million from zakat al-fitr (obligatory charity).

He noted that the total amount is expected to exceed the RM200 million target once account adjustments are completed in two weeks, with the official final figure to be confirmed on Jan 17.

“This increase of more than 10 per cent reflects the trust and confidence the community has in the integrity of MAINPP, as emphasised by its leadership and management.

“This achievement is also the result of the collective efforts and collaboration of all parties, including the staff of Zakat MAINPP as the implementing agency, strategic partners, and the ongoing support from the Muslim community and corporate sectors in Penang,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad, who is also MAINPP president, highlighted that the increase in zakat collection is also driven by growing awareness among zakat payers, who have placed their trust in the various initiatives MAINPP has implemented for the development of the underprivileged (asnaf) in the state.

He expressed confidence that through strategic planning, improvements in zakat service systems, and continuous awareness campaigns, MAINPP would be able to utilise zakat funds to empower asnaf through economic development, education, welfare, and social well-being programmes, as outlined in the Penang Islamic Development Agenda 2030 (APAI2030).

Mohamad also extended his appreciation to all zakat payers and encouraged Muslims in the state to continue fulfilling their zakat obligations through MAINPP. — Bernama