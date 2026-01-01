KUALA NERUS, Jan 1 — The Terengganu state government was allocated RM29 million by the federal government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) in 2025 to enhance infrastructure and basic facilities in the state’s island and coastal areas.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment, and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said these upgrades are part of the state’s preparations for Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), which begins today.

In addition to the 2025 allocation, the state government has also received a further RM15 million from MOTAC for similar improvements in 2026.

“These funds were provided following the state’s application, and to date, over 70 per cent of the infrastructure and upgrading projects have been completed.

“This includes the repair of ageing jetties at popular islands,” he told reporters after the launch of the national entry point and major transport hubs event at Sultan Mahmud Airport in conjunction with VM2026. — Bernama