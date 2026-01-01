JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 1 — Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced that Johor recorded its highest-ever revenue collection of RM2.67 billion in 2025.

He said this revenue will be channelled back to Johoreans in the form of development projects, public facilities and welfare initiatives.

“We are deeply grateful to His Royal Highness the Regent of Johor, the Tunku Mahkota Ismail, for his continuous support, guidance and counsel, which have prioritised good governance and stability for the well-being of Bangsa Johor.

“My highest appreciation and gratitude also go to the state secretary (Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman), the entire state executive council, all assemblymen, the civil service, government agencies, government-linked companies and the people of Johor, who are the driving force behind this economic growth,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Onn Hafiz said he hopes the achievement will propel Johor forward in a more structured and competitive way, ensuring a future of prosperity, progress, and well-being.

“I am fully aware that there is still much to improve. Therefore, we remain dedicated to ensuring that revenue is utilised equitably for the benefit of more Johor residents,” he concluded. — Bernama