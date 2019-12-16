DBKL allocates RM2.9b under Budget 2020

KL Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur February 16, 2019. — Picture by Yusoff Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has allocated RM2.972 billion for its Budget 2020 for the implementation of various initiatives for the well-being and prosperity of the city dwellers.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said through the budget, themed ‘Cheerful City, and Shared Prosperity’, RM1.826 billion or 61.5 per cent had been set aside for operating expenditure and RM1.146 billion (38.5 per cent) for development.

He said the development allocation was divided into financing amounting to RM696.5 million (60.8 per cent) and financing from the government and others, at RM449 million (39.2 per cent).

“DBKL has allocated RM661 million to cover 73 road, hill slope and drainage projects, largely to address the flash flood problem around the capital.

“To improve the infrastructure facilities throughout the city, DBKL will also work with the Malaysian Rubber Board on road resurfacing works using rubberised bitumen,” he said when tabling the DBKL Budget 2020, here, today.

Nor Hisham said RM20 million would be allocated for management of the GoKL free bus service next year with plans to add two more ‘first-mile’ service routes around Kuala Lumpur.

“A sum of RM26.5 million is allocated for the Integrated Transport Information System (ITIS) equipment rental which involves the use of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) and VMS (video management software) of which, 309 and 691 CCTVs will be for the police and traffic monitoring, respectively.

“DBKL has also made Jalan Kinabalu heading towards Cheras a free-flow route without traffic lights at the Jalan Kinabalu/Jalan Maharajalela intersection beginning Dec 14,” he added.

He said DBKL had also allocated RM10 million to upgrade the installation of LED lighting (light emitting diode) at five public parks, namely Taman Tasik Datuk Keramat, Taman Dusun Bandar, Taman Kejiranan Air Panas, Taman Bukit Jalil and Taman Alam Damai.

“A total of 45,100 units of high-pressure sodium vapour (HPSV)-type LEDs have been installed and will continue to replace any remaining street lamps by 2020.

“In addition, RM7.5 million will be used to improve and upgrade heritage buildings such as Sultan Abdul Samad Building and Panggung Bandaraya DBKL,” he said.

According to Nor Hisham, four network libraries would be completed next year, namely [email protected] Ulu; [email protected] Al-Rahimah, Kg Pandan; [email protected] PPR Sri Semarak; and [email protected] Sri Kelantan libraries in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur World Book Capital 2020.

“To meet the needs of the city dwellers, RM65 million has been allocated for the Council Home Public Housing project in Kampung Sungai Udang, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year,” he said.

Nor Hisham said the Pasar Raja Bot (in Chow Kit) redevelopment project with the total cost of RM142.8 million was expected to be fully completed by 2022, while another RM28 million would be allocated for the Pasar Harian Selayang, which could accommodate 754 business lots when completed by mid-2020. — Bernama