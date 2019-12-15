Floods worsen in Rompin, 681 evacuated

Rompin has been inundated with flood waters since yesterday, with heavy rain since Friday causing several low-lying areas to be flooded. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Dec 15 — The flood situation in Rompin, Pahang, has taken a turn for the worse with 681 people from 176 families evacuated as of 7am this morning compared to 345 people from 92 families reported last night.

The Social Welfare Department (SWD)'s Disaster Info Portal reported as of 7am, three more temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were opened last night, bringing the total number of PPS in the district to nine.

“The three new relief centres are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sarang Tiong which houses 66 victims from 12 families, Rompin Weightlifting hall (42 victims from 10 families) and Bukit Lepas community hall (33 victims from eight families).

“Meanwhile, PPS SK Pianggu continues to record the highest number of evacuees at 263 people from 76 families, followed by the PPS Kampung Setajam (159 people, 43 families) and the Kampung Sepayang community hall (35 victims, nine families),” the portal said.

Meanwhile, the PPS Kampung Janglau community hall currently housed 34 victims from six families, PPS Telok Gading hall in Tanjung Gemok (26 victims, eight families) and Surau Kampung Perpat (23 victims, four families).

Rompin has been inundated with flood waters since yesterday, with heavy rain since Friday causing several low-lying areas to be flooded.

Meanwhile, Pahang Civil Defence Force (APM) director Colonel (PA) Zainal Yusoff in a statement said three roads in Rompin had been closed to vehicles since 11 pm last night, namely, Jalan Kampung Denai, Jalan Kampung Sungai Mok and Jalan Lubuk Batu.

“The water level at Sungai Pukin recorded a reading of 0.13 metres above the alert level at 44 metres while other rivers in the district are showing upward trend, but still at normal levels,” he said. — Bernama