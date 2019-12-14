Sabah Umno to field candidate in Kimanis by-election

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said Sabah Umno has identified several potential candidates and will announce the name prior to nomination day. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 14 ― Sabah Umno today confirmed that it will field its candidate for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

Its liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said this was decided at a meeting held here last night.

“We have also identified several potential candidates and will announce the name prior to nomination day,” he told Bernama after the meeting which was also attended by Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

On December 2, the Federal Court upheld the Election Court’s decision to nullify the victory of Datuk Seri Anifah Aman in the Kimanis parliamentary seat, Sabah, in the 14th general election last year. ― Bernama