Number of flood victims in Johor continues to rise

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar visits some of the 500 flood victims who are temporary relocated at the Kolej Vokasional Kota Tinggi in Kota Tinggi December 11, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Royal Press Office

MERSING, Dec 14 — The number of flood victims in Johor increased to 2,853 people from 770 families as at 8pm tonight compared to 1,364 from 355 families in the evening.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said heavy rain continued causing another district in the state, Muar to be flooded making the overall affected areas to six districts.

He said the evacuees were sheltered in 46 Temporary Relief Centres (PPS) where 18 of them were in Kluang, 12 in Kota Tinggi, 10 in Mersing, four in Segamat and on each in Muar and Kulai.

“Mersing district recorded the highest number of flood victims with 1,007 people involving 277 families followed by Kota Tinggi, with 839 from 214 families and Kluang (680 victims, 187 families).

In Segamat, there were 230 victims from 62 families, Kulai (80 victims, 25 families) and Muar (17 victims, five families),” he said in a statement here tonight.

Tan said the disaster also resulted in Jalan Kampung Mawai Lama in Kota Tinggi to be completely closed to all traffic.

The other roads closed in the district are Jalan Batu 18, Jalan Ladang Pasir Logok, Ladang Bukit Berkelompok and Jalan Ladang Bukit Payong near Kampung Tunjuk Laut.

Two other roads, Jalan Tenggaroh 3 heading towards Mawai/Kota Tinggi/Sedili as well as Jalan Endau Batu 12 to Rompin in Mersing which were earlier closed, have been reopened.

Tan said continuous monitoring would be carried out by the Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department as well as the Welfare Department. — Bernama