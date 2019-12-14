Guan Eng: 2020, crucial year for PH to implement manifesto promises

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference at the Education Ministry in Putrajaya February 14, 2019. He said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathiur Mohamad had mentioned that 60 per cent of the manifesto promises by PH had been met, with 40 per cent to be implemented before 2023. — Picture by Yusof Mat

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 14 — The year 2020 will be an important year for the Pakatan Harapan government to implement the remaining 40 per cent of the unfulfilled promises in PH’s manifesto, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Lim who is also DAP secretary-general said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathiur Mohamad had mentioned that 60 per cent of the manifesto promises by PH had been met, with 40 per cent to be implemented before 2023.

“(Year) 2020 is important as the start to carry out all promises we made and we have to start next year so that it would be fulfilled before 2023,” he told reporters after conducting an official visit to the Digital Library in Bukit Mertajam here today.

He said among the manifesto promises PH had met included the repeal of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), reducing the price of petrol from RM2.20 to RM2.08 and introducing the RM100 monthly pass for light rail transit (LRT) commuters in the Klang Valley while public transport passengers in Penang also enjoy RM50 monthly pass in the state.

Apart from that, he said the PH government as a clean government, has for the first time in the country’s history got MPs to declare their assets to the people.

“We hope the lesson of PH’s clean government would be appreciated and supported by the people,” he said.

Earlier, Lim who is also the MP for Bagan said the first digital library in Seberang Perai would commence operation in February next year from 8am to 7pm daily.

He said construction on the RM17 million project which began in April last year has reached 90 per cent completion.

“The project which uses adaptive reuse building concept to rebuild and rebrand an underused community hall into an international building,” he said.

He said there are plans to further extend the operation hours of the library depending on the demand and reception of the people. — Bernama