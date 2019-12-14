Floods worsen in Johor, three more districts affected

Families seek shelter at a flood relief centre in the Kota Tinggi Vocational College in Kota Tinggi December 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 14 — Incessant heavy rain has resulted in three more districts in Johor being inundated by floods, in addition to two districts in the state which are already affected, thus far.

State Local Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman, Tan Chen Choon, in a statement, said the three new areas were Kulai, Kluang and Segamat while the two which had been affected prior to this were Mersing and Kota Tinggi.

The worsening situation had resulted in 1,364 victims from 355 families being evacuated as of 3 pm, compared to only 171 victims from 45 families this morning.

All the victims were housed at 21 temporary flood relief centres (PPS), namely, in Kota Tinggi (nine), Kluang (six), Mersing (four) and one each in Segamat and Kulai.

He said the floods, and also landslides, had also cut off five routes in two districts to all types of vehicles.

Three of the routes were in the Kota Tinggi district, namely, Jalan Batu 18, Jalan Ladang Pasir Logok-Ladang Bukit Berkelompok and Jalan Ladang Bukit Payong, all near Kampung Tunjuk Laut.

Two more routes were in Mersing, namely, Jalan Tenggaroh 3 heading to Mawai/ Kota Tinggi/ Sedili and Jalan Endau Batu 12 to Rompin. — Bernama