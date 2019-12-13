Zuraida agrees with Anwar’s call to cease airing PKR’s dirty laundry

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali makes his entrance cycling a trishaw with PKR vice presidents Zuraida Kamaruddin in the passenger seat December 5, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, Dec 13 — PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin today said she agreed with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for the leadership and members to use internal channels to voice their opinions.

Such a measure would “calm the situation”, she said, adding that “people who are not involved and have no direct involvement with the party also do not need to comment, and if they continue to issue statements, this means they are motivated by self-interest”.

Zuraida, who is also housing and local government minister, said this during a press conference here after launching the upcoming development of affordable homes by national housing development company Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB).

In a media statement issued yesterday, Anwar urged PKR members to put an immediate stop to infighting, adding that the public which had placed their trust in the party was fed up with the situation.

He also said the party should hold true to its cause and was obligated to improve its efforts in the interest of the people and country.

When asked if she would use the party’s internal channels including the disciplinary board, to voice her opinions, Zuraida replied: “I will not speak. I will wait for them to call me.”

Meanwhile, when asked about media reports on the findings of EMIR Research which indicate that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is anticipated to secure 41 per cent of Parliamentary seats in the next general election, compared with 38 per cent for Umno and PAS, she said it was “good that we are still ahead of Umno and PAS because all this while, there have been studies indicating that support has done down. So, this is good news and shows support for the PH government”. — Bernama