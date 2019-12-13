Wangsa Maju MP’s defamation suit against Umno member settled

PKR's Datin Tan Yee Kew at the Wangsa Maju nomination centre, April 28, 2018. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — A defamation suit filed by Wangsa Maju Member of Parliament (MP) Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew against an Umno member over Facebook posting was settled today after the latter tendered his apology at the High Court here.

Mohd Zaid Zulkafli, 36, read out the statement of apology before Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache and acknowledged that he had carelessly posted statements that linked Tan and hawker Alvin Chow on his Facebook account three times on March 3 and 4, without verifying the facts first.

Mohd Zaid, a food trader, also expressed his deep regret and apologised to Tan for implicating her with statements insulting Prophet Muhammad made by Chow which had affected Tan’s name and reputation.

“I pledge that I will not repeat or republish similar statements in the future against her in any form or medium,” said Mohd Zaid who was accompanied by his lawyer N. Logendran.

Tan, represented by lawyers Abd Halim Abdul Karim and Nur Izzaida Zamani, also appeared in court.

Judge Ahmad then recorded the judgment and at the same time, thanked both parties for reaching amicable settlement in the case.

“This settlement cultivates a culture of apology and at the same time helps reduce the burden of court in handling many cases including defamation suits such as this one,” the judge said.

Tan, when met by reporters later, said she accepted Mohd Zaid’s apology and hoped that the case would serve as a lesson to all parties not to make any false statements that could cause religious and racial tension in the country.

On May 2, Tan filed a defamation suit against Mohd Zaid after the latter posted three defamatory statements on his Facebook account under the name of ‘Zaid Zulkafli’, at 4.41pm on March 3 and subsequently at 8.32am and 7.51pm on March 4.

Meanwhile, On August 6, hawker Alvin Chow whose real name is Chow Mun Fai, was sentenced to 30 months in jail by the Sessions Court here, after he pleaded guilty to eight counts of insulting Prophet Muhammad and Islam and the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim on social media. — Bernama